RUTO spills secret plot to ‘rig’ RAILA by 4 million votes! He will be ashamed even to go to court

Monday January 23, 2017 - Jubilee is hell-bent on retaining power after the August polls and is doing everything to ensure President Uhuru Kenyatta beats former Prime Minister Raila Odinga by a very big margin.





This was revealed by Deputy President William Ruto, who said Jubilee was working on a strategy that will see Uhuru beat Raila Odinga and NASA by at least 4 million votes.





He noted that the narrow lead Uhuru had over Raila in the 2013 polls sparked the dispute over the election result - a situation Ruto said must be avoided at all cost.





He added that the..



