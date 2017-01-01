RUTO says it is the opposition who went to court to stop the cleaning of the voters’ register

Tuesday January 24, 2017 - Deputy President William Ruto has accused the opposition of using delaying tactics to have the August 8 th General Elections postponed.





Speaking in Mumias Town when he met Jubilee aspirants from Western region, Ruto also accused the opposition of blocking the cleaning of the voters’ register when the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) called for the exercise.





“I get mad when I see CORD leaders calling for..



