RUTO reveals plan to destroy RAILA and NASA - See what they are planning in R. Valley/ Central

Wednesday January 11, 2017 - Deputy President William Ruto has exuded confidence that Jubilee will retain power in the August 8th General Election.





Speaking when he hosted Kalenjin leaders at his Karen Home yesterday, Ruto revealed a clandestine plan by Jubilee to destroy former Prime Minister Raila Odinga and his National Super Alliance (NASA) ahead of polls.





Ruto disclosed that Jubilee will mobilize the registration of 4.9 million additional votes in Rift Valley and Central Kenya in the....



