RUTO punches MOI and ISAAC in the face again and vows to throw them into the dustbin

Monday, January 30, 2017 - Deputy President William Ruto has hit out at Baringo Senator Gideon Moi and Bomet Governor, Isaac Ruto, accusing them of undermining him in Rift Valley.





Speaking in Kuresoi South yesterday, Ruto regretted that while he had rallied MPs from the Opposition strongholds to support Jubilee and President Uhuru Kenyatta’s re-election in August, Moi and Isaac Ruto were dividing Kalenjins in Rift Valley instead of backing him and the President.





However, he vowed to throw them into political oblivion after August polls, saying Kalenjins will not support the Opposition, which Gideon Moi and Governor Ruto are part of, but Jubilee Government.





“I have done a lot to bring on board people from the Coast and Western region. At the Coast, I have rallied 16 MPs to join Jubilee. I do not want things to go wrong in my own backyard,” Ruto stated.





The Kenyan DAILY POST