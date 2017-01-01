RUTO poisoned MARK TOO and abducted lawyer LILAN – Says ALLAN WADI

Friday, 13 January 2017 - ODM blogger, Allan Wadi, claims that Deputy President William Ruto poisoned the late Mark Too because he was supporting his political nemesis, Gideon Moi.

Wadi further claims that Ruto abducted Mr Simon Lilan, a lawyer who went missing after he sensationally claimed that Too was assassinated.

Wadi says that Ruto is killng his own people so as to remain the kingpin of Rift Valley politics.

Here’s what Wadi posted.
