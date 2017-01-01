RUTO finally talks on the power-sharing deal in NASA and reveals this about RAILA ODINGA

Thursday January 26, 2017 - Deputy President William Ruto has dismissed the Opposition as power hungry individuals who only care about their stomachs but not Kenyans.





Reacting to reports that the National Super Alliance (NASA) was working on a power-sharing deal among principals - Raila Odinga, Kalonzo Musyoka, Musalia Mudavadi, Moses Wetangula, Gideon Moi and Isaac Ruto among others - Ruto noted that the Opposition leaders had nothing to offer Kenyans.





“The Opposition leaders have nothing to show for the 100 years they cumulatively served in Government,” Ruto stated.





The Deputy President termed NASA as a coalition of confused leaders who he said are even afraid of facing him and President Uhuru Kenyatta in August.





“The panicking Opposition should skip the 2017 polls and prepare to face me during the 2022 General Election instead of coming up with excuses to justify their imminent defeat in August,” he said.



