RUTO comes face to face with reality on the ground as WAMALWA shows him the middle finger

Thursday, January 26, 2017 - On Tuesday, Deputy President William Ruto was embarrassed and humiliated for the second time in two days during his mobilization tour in Western Kenya.





This is after he was heckled, booed and chased away from Trans Nzoia by angry residents, who said Jubilee was not welcome in the region.





At first, the residents blocked Ruto from landing his chopper in Masaba Primary School forcing him to land at Kitale Members Club out of desperation before reality dawned on him when he attempted to address residents as they shouted him down.





However, the NASA chanting crowd burst into song and dance as area Kiminini MP, Chris Wamalwa, of Ford Kenya made his way to the stage, a clear indication that the region has shifted.





Filled with shame, Ruto braved the hostility and joined Wamalwa, but things only got worse for him as the Kiminini legislator told him to forget Luhya votes completely because he won’t get any votes from the region.





“Your Excellency, we love you and we appreciate the projects initiated by Jubilee in this County but the truth of the matter is this is an Opposition zone and JP should stop wasting its time trying to lure residents,” said Wamalwa.





Wamalwa’s statement irked the DP so badly that he hit back right away saying remarks did not represent the views of the people of Western.





The Kenyan DAILY POST