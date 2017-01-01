RUTO chased away from Bungoma like a mad dog, UHURU is dead meat in 2017 (VIDEO).Politics 09:25
Monday January 23, 2017 - Deputy President William Ruto was forced to cancel a rally in Bungoma after angry ODM goons barricaded a road, saying they don’t want to hear anything about Jubilee.
Ruto began the day with a meeting in Mumias and was to address another at the Bungoma bus park.
He was forced to turn away at the main Mumias road, going through Mateka- Siritanyi then Kanduyi.
But before going to Kanduyi, angry ODM goons blocked the road and lit bonfires using Jubilee t-shirts accusing the Jubilee administration of neglecting them.
The goons chanted pro-NASA and ODM slogans, destroyed Jubilee campaign materials that had been given out by Governor Kenneth Lusaka’s team and gave police a tough time as they tried to restore calm.
“We are tired of being taken for a ride by the DP.”
“He has been..
