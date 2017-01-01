RUTO chased away from Bungoma like a mad dog, UHURU is dead meat in 2017 (VIDEO).

Monday January 23, 2017 - Deputy President William Ruto was forced to cancel a rally in Bungoma after angry ODM goons barricaded a road, saying they don’t want to hear anything about Jubilee.





Ruto began the day with a meeting in Mumias and was to address another at the Bungoma bus park.





He was forced to turn away at the main Mumias road, going through Mateka- Siritanyi then Kanduyi.





But before going to Kanduyi, angry ODM goons blocked the road and lit bonfires using Jubilee t-shirts accusing the Jubilee administration of neglecting them.





The goons chanted pro-NASA and ODM slogans, destroyed Jubilee campaign materials that had been given out by Governor Kenneth Lusaka’s team and gave police a tough time as they tried to restore calm.





“We are tired of being taken for a ride by the DP.”





“He has been..



