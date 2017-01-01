RUTO caught red handed rigging for RAILA ODINGA in 2017 - Police threaten to arrest him

Tuesday, January 31, 2017 - Bomet County Commissioner, Bernard Leparmarai, has threatened to arrest Bomet County officials for collecting residents Identity Cards and registering them as members of Governor Isaac Ruto’s Chama Cha Mashinani (CCM).





Addressing journalists at his office in Bomet on Thursday , Leparmarai said the move is illegal and could interfere with voter registration.





He said he has received numerous complaints from local leaders that residents are being lured to surrender their IDs and paid to register as CCM members.





The County Commissioner said detectives have...



