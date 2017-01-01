RUTO booed and heckled in Narok and chased away by Morans – This is RAILA’s stronghold!

Thursday January 19, 2017 - Deputy President William Ruto was forced to cut his speech on Thursday in Narok County after residents booed and heckled him accusing the Jubilee Government of neglecting them.





Ruto was in Narok to mobilize residents to register as voters in the ongoing listing exercise.





When he was addressing residents at Sogoo Secondary School in Narok South, he was shouted down by a section of the crowd who told him to his face that they will not vote for...



