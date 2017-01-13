Rider / Messenger Employment Opportunity in Nairobi

A medium sized law firm in Nairobi is seeking a dynamic, well-qualified and highly motivated individual to fill the position of Rider / Messenger .

Role Purpose: The purpose of the role is to deliver, serve and collect documents to and from relevant recipients.

To promptly support office errands by timely delivery and collection of documents from different people and institutions as will be required.

Duties and Responsibilities

· Take full responsibility and care of the office bike as a tool of work for messenger tasks

· Collect all required documents timely and deliver them at identified offices

· Timely delivery of documents from the office to relevant recipients

· Ensure the bike is left in safe custody of the office at the end of the day

· Ensure recipients to documents for a case confirm receipt and sign the relevant acknowledgement documents.

· Provide support on all other errands of the office as may be requested

Minimum requirements

· Motorbike riding license

· Familiarity with the environs of Nairobi

· Valid good conduct certificate

· 2-3 years’ experience in office messenger roles

How to Apply

How to Apply

Please send your application to kegafaith@gmail.com to reach us by close of business 13th January 2017.