Respect MUDAVADI as the Luhya Spokesman or else! WETANGULA now given last warning

Friday January 6, 2017 - Bungoma Senator Moses Wetangula has been warned to respect the installation of Amani National Congress (ANC) Leader, Musalia Mudavadi, as the undisputed Luhya Spokesman.





Speaking yesterday, Vihiga Governor Moses Akaranga told Wetangula and other Luhya leaders with dissenting voices about the coronation of Mudavadi as the region’s political supremo, to respect the outcome of the research conducted by the University of Nairobi which showed that Mudavadi was...



