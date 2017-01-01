Respect MUDAVADI as the Luhya Spokesman or else! WETANGULA now given last warning

..the most popular Luhya politician.





Akaranga asked those with dissenting views like Wetangula to conduct their own research and present the findings to the people.





He told them not to just criticize COTU Secretary General Francis Atwoli’s work for the sake of it.





He hailed the COTU Secretary General saying he is the only man with enough balls, who has commissioned a study to try to bring together the Luhya people after several other attempts failed.





The Kenyan DAILY POST



