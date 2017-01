Researcher Job in Kenya - NGO

·

With support from IRC, researchers will recruit both women and men to participate in qualitative data collection. Participants will be recruited from public places, e.g., markets, etc. Recruitment will be purposive, based on predefined criteria including sex; age; ethic group (to reflect groups living in the communities); and ability-status. In some cases, pre-formed groups of community members may be invited to participate in the FGDs (e.g., pre-formed women’s and men’s support groups). Emphasis will be placed on recruiting community activists, commuting leaders, health workers, local leaders, and general community members.