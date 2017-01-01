Researcher Job in Kenya - NGO

From emergency response through post-conflict development work, in a great variety of roles around the world, the International Rescue Committee’s 8,000-plus staff is a force for humanity and hope. If you’re skilled and passionate, we’d like to add your energy to ours.

Researcher

Duties for the Researcher Job

· The Researcher will collect qualitative data and participate as a core member of the research team. Working closely with the IRC team in Dadaab, Kenya the Researcher will primarily perform the following tasks:

· All Researchers will undergo a rigorous 4-day training and preparation period before the start of the project. Training sessions will focus on reviewing the project and its goals, research ethics, best practices in qualitative data collection, and pretesting sessions. Researchers will be expected to attend all training sessions. Training sessions will take place during the week before the start of data collection.

· With support from IRC, researchers will recruit both women and men to participate in qualitative data collection. Participants will be recruited from public places, e.g., markets, etc. Recruitment will be purposive, based on predefined criteria including sex; age; ethic group (to reflect groups living in the communities); and ability-status. In some cases, pre-formed groups of community members may be invited to participate in the FGDs (e.g., pre-formed women’s and men’s support groups). Emphasis will be placed on recruiting community activists, commuting leaders, health workers, local leaders, and general community members.

· Qualitative data collection will involve facilitating In-Depth Interviews (IDIs) and Focus Group Discussions (FGDs). The research team will conduct approximately 6 IDIs and 15 FGDs in two sub-camps within Dadaab (Hagadera and Kambios). Each discussion will last approximately 60-90 minutes. In addition, Researchers will observe approximately 5 SASA! activities and complete an observation form. At the end of each day of data collection, the Researcher will be expected to participate in a formal Debrief.

· Researchers will be responsible for entering any data collected during the IDIs and FGDs, including accompanying field notes. If participants provide consent, all sessions will be recorded. Using the recordings, Researchers will also transcribe each session into Kiswahili.

Expected Deliverables

Expected deliverables include completion of an agreed-upon number of IDIs, FGDs, and SASA! observations as well as the accompanying transcripts. The Researcher will be expected to make effective and efficient use of time and other resources related to the project. It is imperative that the Researcher be able to deliver on their commitment to the project within the agreed-upon timeframes.

Researcher Job Key Qualifications

· The Researcher should be able to work from 6th February 2017 through April 2017, including travel to/from Dadaab if required. In addition, the Researcher should possess a specific set of skills and qualifications necessary for the position. These include:

· The expected duration of the contract is 16 days, to be completed between February and April 2017.

The Researcher is expected to work on a full-time basis, from Monday to Friday each week. IRC will provide the Researcher with office and work space. Access to project-related resources, including journals, relevant research documents, databases and software, will be made available to Researchers, as necessary.

The consultant will work closely with the WPE Program Manager in planning and executing the task. Under the overall guidance of IRC WPE Coordinator and the Hagadera Field Coordinator.

How to Apply

Interested applicants and should include the following in their application :- Interested applicants apply through this link and should include the following in their application :-

· A cover letter

· A resume

· Proposal (make sure to include proposed budget)