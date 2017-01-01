Research Assistant Job in Nairobi

Duma Works is recruiting a Research Assistant for one of our clients.

Company Description: The company consists of a group of people committed to excellence in business throughout Africa.

With a growing fund and strong operations- it strives to engage in diverse projects spread through different industries, markets, and societies in general.

Job Description

· Conduct research.

· Report writing.

· Conducting feasibility studies and business plans.

· Assist team members with different tasks.

· Handle and protect confidential and sensitive data with integrity.

· Carry out field and desk research.

Education Requirements

· University Degree in research or a related field.

Work Experience

· At least 2 years work experience in research.

Skills Required

· Real organizational and prioritizing experience or skills.

· English speaking and writing must be excellent.

· Researching, synthesizing, and analyzing abilities.

Desired Soft Skills

· Communication skills: formally and informally- must be able to go into different situations and environments and get things done.

· Solutions Oriented- problem solver and persistent about it.

· Self-motivated- must be able to self-manage tasks.

· Open minded.

· Presentable.

· Startup environment mindset.

How to Apply

apply@dumaworks.com marking the subject as "2637", Your Full name & Phone number e.g. 2637 Barack Obama, +2547xxxxxxxx. If you don't follow these instructions, your application will not go through. Cover Letter describing your interest and detailed CV are to be sent by email to marking the subject as "2637", Your Full name & Phone number e.g. 2637 Barack Obama, +2547xxxxxxxx. If you don't follow these instructions, your application will not go through.

Deadline for receiving applications: 25th January 2017

N.B.* You will receive a confirmation email and an alert to take a basic screening test over SMS or online. The email with the test may not arrive immediately. Please be patient. The email/SMS test will typically be 5-8 questions to help us understand your background. Regular SMS rates apply to the test. If you have any issues with the process, please reach out to +254702093793. The Duma Works team will be out on holiday leave until Jan. 3rd so please be patient when waiting to hear back with results on the initial test.