Religious leaders tell Senate to allow IEBC to use a manual voting & transmission system in 2017

...collapse of the electronic voting system is a global phenomenon and is also likely to occur during the upcoming General Elections.





He added that this would deny more than 2 million voters in remote areas the opportunity to vote.





Ndicho said delaying the matter is detrimental to peace in the country because it will lead to a political standoff, pitting the opposition against the Government.





Other religious leaders who attended the Press Conference supported the option of a manual backup in case the electronic system collapses.





The Kenyan DAILY POST



