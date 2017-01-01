Recruitment of Supervisors in Lipa na MPESA, Nairobi, Kenya

We are seeking supervisors to manage a team of 10 people and above in recruitment of LIPA NA MPESA merchants.





Applicants must be at least Form four level of education and residents of a given town or local market.

Be able to manage 10 people and above and file reports on a weekly basis with Nairobi office.

Committed and can make a team achieve targets on a daily basis.

Aged 24 and above

Remuneration will be negotiated with prospective applicants.

Applications be sent to

info@basekenya.com

by 28th Jan 2017 clearly indicting preferred area or region