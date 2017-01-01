Recruitment of Supervisors in Lipa na MPESA, Nairobi, Kenya

Recruitment of Supervisors in Lipa na MPESA, Nairobi, KenyaJobs and Careers 14:37
We are seeking supervisors to manage a team of 10 people and above in recruitment of LIPA NA MPESA merchants.
Applicants must be at least Form four level of education and residents of a given town or local market.
Be able to manage 10 people and above and file reports on a weekly basis with Nairobi office.
Committed and can make a team achieve targets on a daily basis.
Aged 24 and above
Remuneration will be negotiated with prospective applicants.Applications be sent to info@basekenya.com by 28th Jan 2017 clearly indicting preferred area or region