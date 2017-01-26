Record black actors nominated for 89th Oscar awards - Here is the full list

Record black actors nominated for 89th Oscar awards - Here is the full listEditor's Choice, Featured Articles, Lifestyle 03:03
Thursday, January 26, 2017 - The nominations for the 89th Academy Awards have been revealed ahead of the ceremony on Feb. 26 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.
And it seems the Oscars-so-white protest last year bore fruits after a record black actors and actresses were given the not for this years’ awards.
While no actors of color were nominated the last two years - a record-tying (with 2007) seven minority actors were recognized, including a record - setting six black actors.
In best actor, Denzel Washington landed his seventh nomination for “Fences,” extending his record as the most nominated black actor.
They shall be hosted by comedian Jimmy Kimmel who hosted the 2012 and 2016 Emmy Awards.
Here is the full list of this year’s nominees.
1. BEST ACTOR
Casey Affleck (Manchester by the Sea)
Andrew Garfield (Hacksaw Ridge)
Ryan Gosling (La La Land)
Viggo Mortensen (Captain Fantastic)
Denzel Washington (Fences)
2. BEST DIRECTOR
Arrival — Denis Villeneuve
Hacksaw Ridge — Mel Gibson
La La Land — Damien Chazelle
Manchester by the Sea — Kenneth Lonergan
Moonlight — Barry Jenkins
3. BEST PICTURE
Arrival
Fences
Hacksaw Ridge
Hell or High Water
Hidden Figures
La La Land
Lion
Manchester By the Sea
Moonlight
4. BEST ACTRESS
Isabelle Huppert (Elle)
Ruth Negga (Loving)
Emma Stone (La La Land)
Natalie Portman (Jackie)
Meryl Streep (Florence Foster Jenkins)
5. BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR
Mahershala Ali (Moonlight)
Jeff Bridges (Hell or High Water)
Lucas Hedges (Manchester by the Sea)
Dev Patel (Lion)
Michael Shannon (Nocturnal Animals)
6. BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS
Viola Davis (Fences)
Naomie Harris (Moonlight)
Nicole Kidman (Lion)
Octavia Spencer (Hidden Figures)
Michelle Williams (Manchester by the Sea)
7. BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY
Hell or High Water (Taylor Sheridan)
La La Land (Damien Chazelle)
The Lobster (Yorgos Lanthimos, Efthymis Filippou)
Manchester by the Sea (Kenneth Lonergan)
20th Century Women (Mike Mills)
8. BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY
Arrival (Eric Heisserer)
Fences (August Wilson)
Hidden Figures (Allison Schroeder, Theodore Melfi)
Lion (Luke Davies)
Moonlight (Barry Jenkins, Tarell Alvin McRaney)
9. BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE
Land of Mine
A Man Called Ove
The Salesman
Tanna
Toni Erdmann
10. BEST DOCUMENTARY
Fire at Sea
I Am Not Your Negro
Life, Animated
O.J.: Made in America
13th
11. BEST ANIMATED FILM
Kubo and the Two Strings (Focus Features)
Moana (Disney)
My Life As a Zucchini (GKIDS)
The Red Turtle (Sony Classics)
Zootopia (Disney)
12. BEST ANIMATED SHORT
Blind Vaysha (National Film Board of Canada)
Borrowed Time (Quorum Films)
Pear Cider and Cigarettes (Massive Swerve Studios and Passion Pictures Animation)
Pearl (Google Spotlight Stories/Evil Eye Pictures)
Piper (Pixar)
13. BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY
Arrival (Bradford Young)
La La Land (Linus Sandgren)
Lion (Grieg Fraser)
Moonlight (James Laxton)
Silence (Rodrigo Prieto)
14. BEST ORIGINAL SCORE
Jackie (Mica Levi)
La La Land (Justin Hurwitz)
Lion (Dustin O’Halloran, Hauschka)
Moonlight (Nicholas Britell)
Passengers (Thomas Newman)
15. BEST COSTUME DESIGN
Allied (Joanna Johnston)
Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them (Colleen Atwood)
Florence Foster Jenkins (Consolata Boyle)
Jackie (Madeline Fontaine)
La La Land (Mary Zophres)
16. BEST SOUND EDITING
Arrival
Deepwater Horizon
Hacksaw Ridge
La La Land
Sully
17. BEST SOUND MIXING
Arrival
Hacksaw Ridge
La La Land
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
13 Hours
18. BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN
Arrival (Patrice Vermette)
Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them (Stuart Craig)
Hail Caesar
La La Land (Sandy Reynolds-Wasco, David Wasco)
Passengers (Guy Hendrix Dyas)
19. BEST ORIGINAL SONG
“Audition” (La La Land)
“Can’t Stop the Feeling!” (Trolls)
“City of Stars” (La La Land)
“The Empty Chair” (Jim: The James Foley Story)
“How Far I’ll Go” (Moana)
The Kenyan DAILY POST.