Record black actors nominated for 89th Oscar awards - Here is the full list

The Kenyan DAILY POST , , 03:03

Thursday, January 26, 2017 - The nominations for the 89th Academy Awards have been revealed ahead of the ceremony on Feb. 26 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

And it seems the Oscars-so-white protest last year bore fruits after a record black actors and actresses were given the not for this years’ awards.

While no actors of color were nominated the last two years - a record-tying (with 2007) seven minority actors were recognized, including a record - setting six black actors.

In best actor, Denzel Washington landed his seventh nomination for “Fences,” extending his record as the most nominated black actor.

They shall be hosted by comedian Jimmy Kimmel who hosted the 2012 and 2016 Emmy Awards.

Here is the full list of this year’s nominees.

1. BEST ACTOR
 Casey Affleck (Manchester by the Sea)
 Andrew Garfield (Hacksaw Ridge)
 Ryan Gosling (La La Land)
 Viggo Mortensen (Captain Fantastic)
 Denzel Washington (Fences)

2. BEST DIRECTOR
 Arrival — Denis Villeneuve
 Hacksaw Ridge — Mel Gibson
 La La Land — Damien Chazelle
 Manchester by the Sea — Kenneth Lonergan
 Moonlight — Barry Jenkins

3. BEST PICTURE
 Arrival
 Fences
 Hacksaw Ridge
 Hell or High Water
 Hidden Figures
 La La Land
 Lion
 Manchester By the Sea
 Moonlight

4. BEST ACTRESS
 Isabelle Huppert (Elle)
 Ruth Negga (Loving)
 Emma Stone (La La Land)
 Natalie Portman (Jackie)
 Meryl Streep (Florence Foster Jenkins)

5. BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR
 Mahershala Ali (Moonlight)
 Jeff Bridges (Hell or High Water)
 Lucas Hedges (Manchester by the Sea)
 Dev Patel (Lion)
 Michael Shannon (Nocturnal Animals)

6. BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS
 Viola Davis (Fences)
 Naomie Harris (Moonlight)
 Nicole Kidman (Lion)
 Octavia Spencer (Hidden Figures)
 Michelle Williams (Manchester by the Sea)

7. BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY
 Hell or High Water (Taylor Sheridan)
 La La Land (Damien Chazelle)
 The Lobster (Yorgos Lanthimos, Efthymis Filippou)
 Manchester by the Sea (Kenneth Lonergan)
 20th Century Women (Mike Mills)

8. BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY
 Arrival (Eric Heisserer)
 Fences (August Wilson)
 Hidden Figures (Allison Schroeder, Theodore Melfi)
 Lion (Luke Davies)
 Moonlight (Barry Jenkins, Tarell Alvin McRaney)

9. BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE
 Land of Mine
 A Man Called Ove
 The Salesman
 Tanna
 Toni Erdmann

10. BEST DOCUMENTARY
 Fire at Sea
 I Am Not Your Negro
 Life, Animated
 O.J.: Made in America
 13th

11. BEST ANIMATED FILM
 Kubo and the Two Strings (Focus Features)
 Moana (Disney)
 My Life As a Zucchini (GKIDS)
 The Red Turtle (Sony Classics)
 Zootopia (Disney)

12. BEST ANIMATED SHORT
 Blind Vaysha (National Film Board of Canada)
 Borrowed Time (Quorum Films)
 Pear Cider and Cigarettes (Massive Swerve Studios and Passion Pictures Animation)
 Pearl (Google Spotlight Stories/Evil Eye Pictures)
 Piper (Pixar)

13. BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY
 Arrival (Bradford Young)
 La La Land (Linus Sandgren)
 Lion (Grieg Fraser)
 Moonlight (James Laxton)
 Silence (Rodrigo Prieto)

14. BEST ORIGINAL SCORE
 Jackie (Mica Levi)
 La La Land (Justin Hurwitz)
 Lion (Dustin O’Halloran, Hauschka)
 Moonlight (Nicholas Britell)
 Passengers (Thomas Newman)

15. BEST COSTUME DESIGN
 Allied (Joanna Johnston)
 Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them (Colleen Atwood)
 Florence Foster Jenkins (Consolata Boyle)
 Jackie (Madeline Fontaine)
 La La Land (Mary Zophres)

16. BEST SOUND EDITING
 Arrival
 Deepwater Horizon
 Hacksaw Ridge
 La La Land
 Sully

17. BEST SOUND MIXING
 Arrival
 Hacksaw Ridge
 La La Land
 Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
 13 Hours

18. BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN
 Arrival (Patrice Vermette)
 Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them (Stuart Craig)
 Hail Caesar
 La La Land (Sandy Reynolds-Wasco, David Wasco)
 Passengers (Guy Hendrix Dyas)

19. BEST ORIGINAL SONG
 “Audition” (La La Land)
 “Can’t Stop the Feeling!” (Trolls)
 “City of Stars” (La La Land)
 “The Empty Chair” (Jim: The James Foley Story)
 “How Far I’ll Go” (Moana)

The Kenyan DAILY POST.

   

