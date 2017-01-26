Record black actors nominated for 89th Oscar awards - Here is the full list

Thursday, January 26, 2017 - The nominations for the 89th Academy Awards have been revealed ahead of the ceremony on Feb. 26 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.





And it seems the Oscars-so-white protest last year bore fruits after a record black actors and actresses were given the not for this years’ awards.





While no actors of color were nominated the last two years - a record-tying (with 2007) seven minority actors were recognized, including a record - setting six black actors.





In best actor, Denzel Washington landed his seventh nomination for “Fences,” extending his record as the most nominated black actor.





They shall be hosted by comedian Jimmy Kimmel who hosted the 2012 and 2016 Emmy Awards.





Here is the full list of this year’s nominees.





1. BEST ACTOR

Casey Affleck (Manchester by the Sea)

Andrew Garfield (Hacksaw Ridge)

Ryan Gosling (La La Land)

Viggo Mortensen (Captain Fantastic)

Denzel Washington (Fences)





2. BEST DIRECTOR

Arrival — Denis Villeneuve

Hacksaw Ridge — Mel Gibson

La La Land — Damien Chazelle

Manchester by the Sea — Kenneth Lonergan

Moonlight — Barry Jenkins





3. BEST PICTURE

Arrival

Fences

Hacksaw Ridge

Hell or High Water

Hidden Figures

La La Land

Lion

Manchester By the Sea

Moonlight





4. BEST ACTRESS

Isabelle Huppert (Elle)

Ruth Negga (Loving)

Emma Stone (La La Land)

Natalie Portman (Jackie)

Meryl Streep (Florence Foster Jenkins)





5. BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Mahershala Ali (Moonlight)

Jeff Bridges (Hell or High Water)

Lucas Hedges (Manchester by the Sea)

Dev Patel (Lion)

Michael Shannon (Nocturnal Animals)





6. BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Viola Davis (Fences)

Naomie Harris (Moonlight)

Nicole Kidman (Lion)

Octavia Spencer (Hidden Figures)

Michelle Williams (Manchester by the Sea)





7. BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

Hell or High Water (Taylor Sheridan)

La La Land (Damien Chazelle)

The Lobster (Yorgos Lanthimos, Efthymis Filippou)

Manchester by the Sea (Kenneth Lonergan)

20th Century Women (Mike Mills)





8. BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

Arrival (Eric Heisserer)

Fences (August Wilson)

Hidden Figures (Allison Schroeder, Theodore Melfi)

Lion (Luke Davies)

Moonlight (Barry Jenkins, Tarell Alvin McRaney)





9. BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE

Land of Mine

A Man Called Ove

The Salesman

Tanna

Toni Erdmann





10. BEST DOCUMENTARY

Fire at Sea

I Am Not Your Negro

Life, Animated

O.J.: Made in America

13th





11. BEST ANIMATED FILM

Kubo and the Two Strings (Focus Features)

Moana (Disney)

My Life As a Zucchini (GKIDS)

The Red Turtle (Sony Classics)

Zootopia (Disney)





12. BEST ANIMATED SHORT

Blind Vaysha (National Film Board of Canada)

Borrowed Time (Quorum Films)

Pear Cider and Cigarettes (Massive Swerve Studios and Passion Pictures Animation)

Pearl (Google Spotlight Stories/Evil Eye Pictures)

Piper (Pixar)





13. BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

Arrival (Bradford Young)

La La Land (Linus Sandgren)

Lion (Grieg Fraser)

Moonlight (James Laxton)

Silence (Rodrigo Prieto)





14. BEST ORIGINAL SCORE

Jackie (Mica Levi)

La La Land (Justin Hurwitz)

Lion (Dustin O’Halloran, Hauschka)

Moonlight (Nicholas Britell)

Passengers (Thomas Newman)





15. BEST COSTUME DESIGN

Allied (Joanna Johnston)

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them (Colleen Atwood)

Florence Foster Jenkins (Consolata Boyle)

Jackie (Madeline Fontaine)

La La Land (Mary Zophres)





16. BEST SOUND EDITING

Arrival

Deepwater Horizon

Hacksaw Ridge

La La Land

Sully





17. BEST SOUND MIXING

Arrival

Hacksaw Ridge

La La Land

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

13 Hours





18. BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN

Arrival (Patrice Vermette)

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them (Stuart Craig)

Hail Caesar

La La Land (Sandy Reynolds-Wasco, David Wasco)

Passengers (Guy Hendrix Dyas)





19. BEST ORIGINAL SONG

“Audition” (La La Land)

“Can’t Stop the Feeling!” (Trolls)

“City of Stars” (La La Land)

“The Empty Chair” (Jim: The James Foley Story)

“How Far I’ll Go” (Moana)