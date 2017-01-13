Receptionist / Secretary Employment Opportunity in Nairobi

A medium sized law firm in Nairobi is seeking a dynamic, well-qualified and highly motivated individual to fill the position of Receptionist / Secretary .





Role Purpose: The purpose of the role is to receive visitors and direct them to relevant persons, receiving and dispatching mails and filling of relevant documents for court cases, management of the Advocate’s diary, receiving calls and advising clients in consultation with the Advocate and ensuring his/her effectiveness in satisfactory service delivery, conducting research on case laws and taking minutes and dictations.





Duties and Responsibilities

· Greeting and receiving clients and visitors and answering visitor inquiries

· Ensure cleanliness and organized arrangement of the reception area for optimum comfort of guest s and clients

· Receive incoming calls and accurately route calls to the correct staff.

· Gather, manage and disseminate information to ensure the smooth running of the office

· Manage, sort and distribute incoming mailings, deliveries, faxes and other communications, as well as facilitate the dispatch of outgoing communication.

· Perform standard office tasks, such as filing and maintaining records, copying documents, scheduling appointments and answering questions for visitors.

· Take minutes during meetings and dictation from Advocates

· Collate all documents required for court cases and conveyance meetings and ensure they are ready and in order

· Attend to clients and provide advice to clients as may be directed by the Advocate

· Facilitate opening, managing, maintenance of client files and filing documents into the client files

· Type, proof read, edit and print letters and other documents on word processor.

· Draft and dispatch letters to clients and ensure they have been served with the letters and documents relevant to the case or meetings on time





Minimum Requirements

· Diploma in Secretarial

· Certificate in Computer packages and ability to use Word Processor and Excel

· 3 years’ experience in a busy and reputable law firm undertaking secretarial work





How to Apply

kegafaith@gmail.com to reach us by close of business 13th January 2017. Please send your application toto reach us by close of business 13th January 2017.