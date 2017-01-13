Receptionist / Personal Assistant Job in Kenya

Receptionist / Personal Assistant Job in KenyaJobs and Careers 02:16
Granite Capital Limited is a full service real estate brokerage offering realty boutique services to clients across Kenya.
We offer a full array of services to buyers & sellers, specializing in residential homes in prime locations throughout Kenya.
We are looking for a Receptionist / Personal Assistant to perform the following duties:
· Support the marketing agenda for the company.
· Compilation of all market comparatives
· Processing of marketing reports on a monthly basis for all clients
· Client processing, filing, and follow up
· Define a filing criteria for all the office paperwork (invoices, agreements, etc)
· Manage all outsourced resources and suppliers
The successful candidate must meet the following requirements:
· Degree in Marketing, Land Economics, Business Management or a related field
· Must understand basic accounting
· Knowledge of the real estate industry is an added advantage
· Excellent written and oral communication skills
· Customer driven
· Must have worked professionally for 1 year
If you meet these requirements, please send your resume to granitecapitalkenya@gmail.com before January 13th 2017.
Only successful candidates will be contacted.