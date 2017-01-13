Receptionist / Personal Assistant Job in Kenya

Granite Capital Limited is a full service real estate brokerage offering realty boutique services to clients across Kenya.





We offer a full array of services to buyers & sellers, specializing in residential homes in prime locations throughout Kenya.





We are looking for a Receptionist / Personal Assistant to perform the following duties:

· Support the marketing agenda for the company.

· Compilation of all market comparatives

· Processing of marketing reports on a monthly basis for all clients

· Client processing, filing, and follow up

· Define a filing criteria for all the office paperwork (invoices, agreements, etc)

· Manage all outsourced resources and suppliers

The successful candidate must meet the following requirements:

· Degree in Marketing, Land Economics, Business Management or a related field

· Must understand basic accounting

· Knowledge of the real estate industry is an added advantage

· Excellent written and oral communication skills

· Customer driven

· Must have worked professionally for 1 year

granitecapitalkenya@gmail.com before January 13th 2017. If you meet these requirements, please send your resume tobefore January 13th 2017.