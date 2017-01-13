Receptionist / Personal Assistant Job in Kenya

Granite Capital Limited is a full service real estate brokerage offering realty boutique services to clients across Kenya.

We offer a full array of services to buyers & sellers, specializing in residential homes in prime locations throughout Kenya. 

We are looking for a Receptionist / Personal Assistant to perform the following duties:
·         Support the marketing agenda for the company.
·         Compilation of all market comparatives
·         Processing of marketing reports on a monthly basis for all clients
·         Client processing, filing, and follow up
·         Define a filing criteria for all the office paperwork (invoices, agreements, etc)
·         Manage all outsourced resources and suppliers
The successful candidate must meet the following requirements:
·         Degree in Marketing, Land Economics, Business Management  or a related field
·         Must understand basic accounting
·         Knowledge of the real estate industry is an added advantage
·         Excellent written and oral communication skills
·         Customer driven
·         Must have worked professionally for 1 year
If you meet these requirements, please send your resume to granitecapitalkenya@gmail.com before January 13th 2017. 

Only successful candidates will be contacted.

   

