Receptionist / Personal Assistant Job in Kenya

Granite Capital Limited is a full service real estate brokerage offering realty boutique services to clients across Kenya.
We offer a full array of services to buyers & sellers, specializing in residential homes in prime locations throughout Kenya.
We are looking for a Receptionist / Personal Assistant to perform the following duties:
- Support the
marketing agenda for the company.
- Compilation of all
market comparatives
- Processing of
marketing reports on a monthly basis for all clients
- Client processing,
filing, and follow up
- Define a filing
criteria for all the office paperwork (invoices, agreements, etc)
- Manage all
outsourced resources and suppliers
The successful candidate must meet the following requirements:
- Degree in Marketing,
Land Economics, Business Management or a related field
- Must understand
basic accounting
- Knowledge of the
real estate industry is an added advantage
- Excellent written
and oral communication skills
- Customer driven
- Must have worked
professionally for 1 year
If you meet these requirements, please send your resume togranitecapitalkenya@gmail.com before January 13th 2017.
Only successful candidates will be contacted.