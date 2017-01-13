Receptionist / Personal Assistant Job in Kenya

Granite Capital Limited is a full service real estate brokerage offering realty boutique services to clients across Kenya.





We offer a full array of services to buyers & sellers, specializing in residential homes in prime locations throughout Kenya.





We are looking for a Receptionist / Personal Assistant to perform the following duties:

Support the marketing agenda for the company.

Compilation of all market comparatives

Processing of marketing reports on a monthly basis for all clients

Client processing, filing, and follow up

Define a filing criteria for all the office paperwork (invoices, agreements, etc)

Manage all outsourced resources and suppliers

The successful candidate must meet the following requirements:

Degree in Marketing, Land Economics, Business Management or a related field

Must understand basic accounting

Knowledge of the real estate industry is an added advantage

Excellent written and oral communication skills

Customer driven

Must have worked professionally for 1 year

before January 13th 2017. If you meet these requirements, please send your resume to granitecapitalkenya@gmail.com before January 13th 2017.



