Receptionist / Personal Assistant Job in Kenya

Granite Capital Limited is a full service real estate brokerage offering realty boutique services to clients across Kenya.

We offer a full array of services to buyers & sellers, specializing in residential homes in prime locations throughout Kenya. 

We are looking for a Receptionist / Personal Assistant to perform the following duties:
  • Support the marketing agenda for the company.
  • Compilation of all market comparatives
  • Processing of marketing reports on a monthly basis for all clients
  • Client processing, filing, and follow up
  • Define a filing criteria for all the office paperwork (invoices, agreements, etc)
  • Manage all outsourced resources and suppliers
The successful candidate must meet the following requirements:
  • Degree in Marketing, Land Economics, Business Management  or a related field
  • Must understand basic accounting
  • Knowledge of the real estate industry is an added advantage
  • Excellent written and oral communication skills
  • Customer driven
  • Must have worked professionally for 1 year
If you meet these requirements, please send your resume togranitecapitalkenya@gmail.com before January 13th 2017. 

Only successful candidates will be contacted.

   

