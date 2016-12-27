Receptionist Job in Kenya

The Kenyan DAILY POST 17:01

Job Title: Receptionist
Industry: Financial Services
Salary:  60k
Our client is the market leader in providing actuarial, employee benefits and retirement fund administration and consulting services.
They seek to hire a High calibre Receptionist to provide administrative support across the organization in terms of handling the flow of people and ensuring that all receptionist responsibilities are completed accurately and in a timely manner to promote organizational effectiveness and efficiency.
Responsibilities  
·         Responsible for the general house-keeping of the reception area
·         Ensuring the reception is covered at all times.
·         Maintaining a daily list of all calls in the telephone register
·         Responsible for sorting and distributing internal mail.
·         Responsible for maintaining the telecommunication system by ensuring all switchboard lines are working efficiently.
·         Meeting and directing clients as and when required
·         Serving visitors / clients by greeting, welcoming, directing and announcing them appropriately
·         Responding, screening and forwarding any incoming phone calls while providing basic information when needed
·         Supporting the business principles and guests and any other visitors with transport booking
·         Responsible for receiving and documenting all in-coming mail, stamping and placing in respective pigeon holes in the mail room
Qualifications
·         Diploma in Business Management
·         Required Experience 2 years experience in an administrative or operational role.
·         Strong telephone Skills, Good Listening Skills and Interpersonal skills
·         Microsoft Office Skills (MS Word, Excel)
·         Solid communication skills both written and verbal
·         Ability to be resourceful and proactive in dealing with issues that may arise
·         Ability to organise, multitask, prioritise and work under pressure
·         Excellent time management skills, Customer Focussed and Proactive
How to Apply
If you are up to the challenge, possess the necessary qualification and experience; please send your CV only quoting the job title on the email subject (Receptionist – Financial Services) to vacancies@corporatestaffing.co.ke before 27th December 2016.
Kindly indicate current/last salary on your CV
N.B: We do not charge any fee for receiving your CV or for interviewing.
Only candidates short-listed for interview will be contacted

   

