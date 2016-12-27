Receptionist Job in Kenya

Job Title: Receptionist

Industry: Financial Services

Salary: 60k

Our client is the market leader in providing actuarial, employee benefits and retirement fund administration and consulting services.

They seek to hire a High calibre Receptionist to provide administrative support across the organization in terms of handling the flow of people and ensuring that all receptionist responsibilities are completed accurately and in a timely manner to promote organizational effectiveness and efficiency.

Responsibilities

· Responsible for the general house-keeping of the reception area

· Ensuring the reception is covered at all times.

· Maintaining a daily list of all calls in the telephone register

· Responsible for sorting and distributing internal mail.

· Responsible for maintaining the telecommunication system by ensuring all switchboard lines are working efficiently.

· Meeting and directing clients as and when required

· Serving visitors / clients by greeting, welcoming, directing and announcing them appropriately

· Responding, screening and forwarding any incoming phone calls while providing basic information when needed

· Supporting the business principles and guests and any other visitors with transport booking

· Responsible for receiving and documenting all in-coming mail, stamping and placing in respective pigeon holes in the mail room

Qualifications

· Diploma in Business Management

· Required Experience 2 years experience in an administrative or operational role.

· Strong telephone Skills, Good Listening Skills and Interpersonal skills

· Microsoft Office Skills (MS Word, Excel)

· Solid communication skills both written and verbal

· Ability to be resourceful and proactive in dealing with issues that may arise

· Ability to organise, multitask, prioritise and work under pressure

· Excellent time management skills, Customer Focussed and Proactive

How to Apply

vacancies@corporatestaffing.co.ke before 27th December 2016. If you are up to the challenge, possess the necessary qualification and experience; please send your CV only quoting the job title on the email subject (Receptionist – Financial Services) tobefore 27th December 2016.

Kindly indicate current/last salary on your CV

N.B: We do not charge any fee for receiving your CV or for interviewing.

Only candidates short-listed for interview will be contacted