Receptionist cum Data Entry Clerk Job in Nairobi

Position: Receptionist cum Data Entry Clerk





Our client is hiring for the above opening.

The ideal candidate should be friendly & ability to type correspondence as required.

Qualifications & experience required





· Diploma/degree in related field.

· Minimum 2-3 years in similar capacity. (Reception duties & data entry)

· Computer proficient.

· Fast typing speed.

· Organized.





Anticipated start date: Immediately





Duty station: Nairobi.





Salary: Negotiable.





How to apply:





Only applications with similar experience shall be contacted.

Please specify, job title & previous/current gross pay salary on subject line.

Kindly email cover letter & updated resume (word document format) to:

Use this format please on subject line: Receptionist cum data entry clerk, previous/current gross pay (XXXXXX insert salary).

NOTE: Consider unsuccessful if not contacted within 7 days.