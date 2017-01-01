Receptionist cum Data Entry Clerk Job in Nairobi

Receptionist cum Data Entry Clerk Job in NairobiJobs and Careers 02:32
Position: Receptionist cum Data Entry Clerk
Our client is hiring for the above opening.
The ideal candidate should be friendly & ability to type correspondence as required.
Qualifications & experience required
· Diploma/degree in related field.
· Minimum 2-3 years in similar capacity. (Reception duties & data entry)
· Computer proficient.
· Fast typing speed.
· Organized.
Anticipated start date: Immediately
Duty station: Nairobi.
Salary: Negotiable.
How to apply:
Only applications with similar experience shall be contacted.
Please specify, job title & previous/current gross pay salary on subject line.
Kindly email cover letter & updated resume (word document format) to:
Use this format please on subject line: Receptionist cum data entry clerk, previous/current gross pay (XXXXXX insert salary).NOTE: Consider unsuccessful if not contacted within 7 days.