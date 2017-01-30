Receptionist / Administrative Assistant Vacancy in Kenya

Receptionist / Administrative Assistant Vacancy in KenyaJobs and Careers 06:31
Receptionist / Administrative Assistant
Responsibilities
· Keep the reception area clean, neat and tidy and give a warm welcome to clients and visitors.
· Screen all visitors to determine the purpose of their business within the premises and use discretion as to whether they can be granted access or whether they need an appointment
· Keep a daily record and including contacts of all visitors/parents.
· Assist the security team by keeping a lookout for any suspicious activities or any incidence or occurrences that require reporting to the head of security
· Dispatch any mail and deliveries sent to the academy to the relevant person
· Communicate any information to parents or guardians as required
· Direct Job applicants to leave their application at the administration block
· Handling both outside and inside callers with courtesy and respect.
· Note down any messages from clients to academy staff who may be out of office
· Assist in making emails/ calls to stakeholders during official functions when requested
Qualifications
· Diploma or Certificate in secretarial studies, administration or equivalent qualification
Other Competencies / Abilities / Skills Required
· Good communication and writing skills.
· Proficiency in computer packages such as MS word, power-point and spreadsheets. Must have knowledge of desktop publishing.
· Strong organizational, office and time management skills and a good planner
· Strong interpersonal and inter-cultural skills.
· Dynamic, proactive and creative.
· Strong sense of initiative and self-drive.
· Ability to work with minimal supervision.
· Good interpersonal, public relation and customer care skills
· Must have good typing skills
· Good spoken and written English and Kiswahili.
· Possess basic bookkeeping or accounting skills.
· Ability to multitask.
How to Apply
To apply send a detailed CV to kenyajobs2016@gmail.com latest by 30th January 2017