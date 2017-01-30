Receptionist / Administrative Assistant Vacancy in Kenya

Property Company

Receptionist / Administrative Assistant

Responsibilities

· Keep the reception area clean, neat and tidy and give a warm welcome to clients and visitors.

· Screen all visitors to determine the purpose of their business within the premises and use discretion as to whether they can be granted access or whether they need an appointment

· Keep a daily record and including contacts of all visitors/parents.

· Assist the security team by keeping a lookout for any suspicious activities or any incidence or occurrences that require reporting to the head of security

· Dispatch any mail and deliveries sent to the academy to the relevant person

· Communicate any information to parents or guardians as required

· Direct Job applicants to leave their application at the administration block

· Handling both outside and inside callers with courtesy and respect.

· Note down any messages from clients to academy staff who may be out of office

· Assist in making emails/ calls to stakeholders during official functions when requested

Qualifications

· Diploma or Certificate in secretarial studies, administration or equivalent qualification

Other Competencies / Abilities / Skills Required

· Good communication and writing skills.

· Proficiency in computer packages such as MS word, power-point and spreadsheets. Must have knowledge of desktop publishing.

· Strong organizational, office and time management skills and a good planner

· Strong interpersonal and inter-cultural skills.

· Dynamic, proactive and creative.

· Strong sense of initiative and self-drive.

· Ability to work with minimal supervision.

· Good interpersonal, public relation and customer care skills

· Must have good typing skills

· Good spoken and written English and Kiswahili.

· Possess basic bookkeeping or accounting skills.

· Ability to multitask.

How to Apply