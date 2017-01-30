Receptionist / Administrative Assistant Vacancy in Kenya

Property Company
Receptionist / Administrative Assistant
Responsibilities
·         Keep the reception area clean, neat and tidy and give a warm welcome to clients and visitors.
·         Screen all visitors to determine the purpose of their business within the premises and use discretion as to whether they can be granted access or whether they need an appointment
·         Keep a daily record and including contacts of all visitors/parents.
·         Assist the security team by keeping a lookout for any suspicious activities or any incidence or occurrences that require reporting to the head of security
·         Dispatch any mail and deliveries sent to the academy to the relevant person
·         Communicate any information to parents or guardians as required
·         Direct Job applicants to leave their application at the administration block
·         Handling both outside and inside callers with courtesy and respect.
·         Note down any messages from clients to academy staff who may be out of office
·         Assist in making emails/ calls to stakeholders during official functions when requested
Qualifications
·         Diploma or Certificate in secretarial studies, administration or equivalent qualification
Other Competencies / Abilities / Skills Required
·         Good communication and writing skills.
·         Proficiency in computer packages such as MS word, power-point and spreadsheets. Must have knowledge of desktop publishing.
·         Strong organizational, office and time management skills and a good planner
·         Strong interpersonal and inter-cultural skills.
·         Dynamic, proactive and creative.
·         Strong sense of initiative and self-drive.
·         Ability to work with minimal supervision.
·         Good interpersonal, public relation and customer care skills
·         Must have good typing skills
·         Good spoken and written English and Kiswahili.
·         Possess basic bookkeeping or accounting skills.
·         Ability to multitask.
How to Apply

To apply send a detailed CV to kenyajobs2016@gmail.com latest by 30th January 2017

   

