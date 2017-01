..colleague, Anthony Wanjohi, after a heated argument in the forest and shot him in the stomach.





He was however overpowered by his colleagues who wrestled him to the ground and disarmed him.





Constable Wanjohi has been airlifted to Nairobi for treatment while Constable Tuitoek was arrested and taken to the Lamu Police Station.





He will be arraigned in court soon.