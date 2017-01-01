Read this message and share it before blood start flowing in Kenya, God help us!

….public by the HUTU!





I watched as 2,000 women were thrown into a pit of fire like dead houseflies!





I watched endless rivers of blood flow in my streets!





I watched children crying, children mourning their parents, children being slaughtered with machetes!





I watched as USA President, Bill Clinton and the U.N peace keepers ignored Me! Letting Me destroy myself!





I knew that was the END OF ME.





It was sad! Painful! Unbelievable!





For 100 days, My children did the worst! It was blood, tears, sorrow, pain, death and agony!

And Finally, I LOST A MILLION PEOPLE! Yes, A MILLION Tutsi and Hutu died in just 100 days!





When the madness stopped, I knelt and thanked God!





They were fighting for a politician! Fighting for a tribe! Fighting for power!





BUT what did they gain? NOTHING! Absolutely NOTHING!





Until today, I HAVE NEVER recovered from the madness! I have so many scars, so much pain!





Bro,





I see Your people are holding elections in the coming days. I see You guys are getting ready! I see two major Kenyan tribes, LUO and KIKUYU, have the major Presidential Candidates.





Bro, take My Word:





.Whatever happens





.Whoever wins





.Whoever loses





.Whether they rig or not





.Whether the loser accepts the results or not





.Whatever they tell You





.Whether they incite You or Not





.Whatever grudge you may have towards the winning tribe or Candidate





Bro,





I ASK YOU IN THE NAME OF GOD,





Please, DO NOT DO WHAT WE DID!





.Do NOT burn that church





.Do NOT rape that woman





.Do NOT slaughter that children





.Do NOT mutilate that hand or leg





.Do NOT use that panga





.Do NOT massacre that poor kid!





Take it from Me Bro,





IF YOU DARE DO WHAT WE DID, I WILL NEVER FORGIVE YOU! And You will NEVER be the same again!!!





I would NEVER wish that ANY COUNTRY goes through what I did! NEVER!





Kenya,





You are BIGGER than any tribe or any politician!





Have a fun election day.





LOVE,



RWANDA.





