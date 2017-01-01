Read this message and share it before blood start flowing in Kenya, God help us!

URGENT LETTER TO MY BROTHER, KENYA..... (Stolen)





Afternoon Bro,





My name is RWANDA..Your small bro...This letter is a bit long...anyway, how are You? Hope you are good...Just like Me. Bro, It's long since we talked but this letter is urgent ! You have to do what I say!





Bro, in April 1994, the worst happened to Me. After the death of My President, Juvenal Habyarimana, who was a TUTSI, my people went totally crazy!





You see, The TUTSI and HUTU were the major tribes that I had...Now, the HUTU were smaller than the TUTSI and the TUTSI had held on to power for so long! And in April, madness began!





After a fierce campaign propaganda by the angry HUTUs, who wanted power too, I watched as the HUTU bought 581,000 machetes (pangas) from China.





I sadly watched as the HUTU also bought rocket launchers, mortar bombs, grenades and ammunition worth £18M from Egypt.





My heart was beating. My soul was scared. I watched, with sadness and fear, the media spreading false propaganda, lies and innuendo to the public!





I even watched the CHURCH preaching hatred, ethnicity and war.





I couldn't believe this was happening. The stage was set for War. My children were getting prepared for the worst! Hate Leaflets were being spread. The HUTU were getting armed. The TUTSI were getting scared.





Bro, one sad morning, IT HAPPENED!





I heard children screaming! I saw women crying! I heard men wailing! MY HEART ALMOST STOPPED!





Bro, within 100 days, My children turned into animals! They butchered each other!





Slaughtered each other! Ambushed each other!





I watched as 1,000 TUTSI children were burnt alive in a Polish Catholic Church!





I watched as 2,500 TUTSI men were bombed to death while hiding in a tiny, crowded Church!





I watched sadly as around 250,000 girls were mercilessly raped and beaten to death!





I watched as 400,000 TUTSI men lost their manhood after it was cut in…



