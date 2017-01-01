Randy guy tries to grind on a well endowed woman at a wedding regrets immediately (VIDEO)Editor's Choice, Lifestyle, Videos 14:22
Saturday, January 7, 2017 - This randy guy was embarrassed badly at a wedding after he tried to grind on an old lady enjoying herself.
The lady was clearly having a good time dancing by herself when the uncouth young man jumped on from behind like a goat on heat.
The lady was so disgusted that she shoved the guy to the ground drawing cheers from other guests.
Watch the video below.
The Kenyan DAILY POST