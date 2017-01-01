RAILA’s NASA is a stinging bee and UHURU/ RUTO are an elephant, its sting can’t kill it

Tuesday January 24, 2017 - Devolution Cabinet Secretary, Mwangi Kiunjuri, has said many Kenyans will vote for Jubilee Party despite negative utterances by opposition leaders.





Speaking on Monday when he visited hunger victims at Chesakam and Yatya in Tiaty and Baringo North sub-counties , Kiunjuri said President Uhuru Kenyatta and DP William Ruto will win by 70 per cent votes by 10am on Election Day, while NASA will be "left wondering".





“[NASA leaders] have always spoken in...



