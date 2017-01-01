RAILA’s NASA died at the Bomas of Kenya on Wednesday like SIMON MAKONDE - DUALE.

Friday January 13, 2017 - Leader of Majority in Parliament, Aden Duale, has claimed that the National Super Alliance (NASA) being fronted by opposition parties ‘died’ on Wednesday at the Bomas of Kenya.





In an interview with Citizen TV on Thursday evening, Duale said opposition leaders were just performing a catwalk at the Bomas and they had no strategies to share with Kenyans.





“I watched the event for several hours and nothing concrete took place. They only diverted their attention on saying so and so should go instead of addressing real issues,” Duale said.





“The coalition died in Bomas because they have not even unveiled the team that shall face us. Jubilee is already set for elections while the other team is struggling to identify the flag bearer,” Duale added.





On Wednesday , CORD principals Raila Odinga, Kalonzo Musyoka and Moses Wetangula, convened a grand meeting in which they gave the voter registration a priority that is due to commence on Monday .





Amani National Congress (ANC) party leader, Musalia Mudavadi, and KANU Secretary General, Nick Salat, also attended the colourful ceremony.





The leaders pledged to unite ahead of the August 8 General Elections but Duale dismissed the unity saying they were day dreaming.



