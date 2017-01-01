RAILA’s men beg UHURU for jobs as they accuse him of marginalizing the LUO community

...top Government jobs.





The two insisted that they would demand an explanation as to why Luos were never considered for IEBC jobs when the list of the officials is tabled in Parliament.





“Tribalism is bad whether applied backward or forward.”





“I want to be told why every time electoral board is constituted, people from our region are left out and other communities take up the commissioners’ job.”





“It is not possible that our own community cannot produce a commissioner,” Gumbo said.





Uhuru nominated Wafula Chebukati as IEBC chairman alongside six commissioners namely Consolata Bucha, Boya Molu, Roseline Akombe, Paul Kurgat, Margrate Mwachanya and Abdi Guliye.





