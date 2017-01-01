RAILA’s man, OPARANYA, sends people crying as he declares who he’ll support for President

Sunday January 22, 2017 - Kakamega Governor Wycliffe Oparanya has told Bungoma Senator, Moses Wetangula, to stop wasting his time battling for the National Super Alliance (NASA) Presidential ticket because that will not happen.





Speaking while mobilizing supporters to register in large numbers as voters in Kakamega, Oparanya accused Wetangula of lacking any development track record and therefore not suitable to become President.





He also warned the Ford Kenya leader to stop interfering with..



