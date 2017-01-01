RAILA’s man agrees with UHURU and says a backup must be there during the 2017 election.

Thursday January 5, 2016 - A close ally to CORD leader, Raila Odinga, has asked the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to invest in an alternative backup system instead of a manual voter register.





Speaking in his constituency on Wednesday , Rarieda MP, Nicholas Gumbo, said that there were a number of credible options of backing up the electronic voting system rather than using the outdated and unreliable manual system.





Gumbo, who is a telecommunications expert, cited the use of 3G networks and Visualization Algorithm Development (VISAD) as...



