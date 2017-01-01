RAILA’s brother also confirms there would be no election in August if UHURU does this

Tuesday January 3, 2017 - Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s ODM has insisted that it will not participate in the August 8th General Election if President Uhuru Kenyatta will not decline to approve Jubilee’s rigging plot through the use of the manual system in case technology fails during elections.





Led by ODM nominated MP, Oburu Odinga, who is also Raila Odinga’s brother, and Nyando MP, Fred Outa, the Opposition threatened to boycott the August polls if the standoff on the changes to election laws is not resolved.





The ODM leaders noted that...



