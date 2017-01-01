RAILA will cry in the toilet if he hears what MATIANGI told him - He didn’t expect this

...his friends, the 2016 KCSE examinations may have been under marked and results cooked to deliberately fail students to give credence to the narrative of there being a serious rot in the administration of national examinations.





However, speaking yesterday, Matiangi told those calling for the recall of the 2016 exams to go to hell because he will not give in to their demands.





“We decline to heed to their calls to recall the exams as we saw a hand in exam cheating and textbook sellers seeking to capitalize on it,” he said.





