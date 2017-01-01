RAILA tells LUOS to register in large numbers to send UHURU & his fellow thieves home.

Sunday January 15, 2017 - ODM party leader, Raila Odinga, has urged members of the Luo community to register as voters in large numbers to help him send the corrupt Jubilee Government home in the August 8 th poll.





Speaking during the burial of activist and scholar, Professor Rok Ajulu, in Siaya County on Saturday , Raila said the second round of mass voter registration exercise which kicks off tomorrow will mark the beginning of the journey to liberate the country from bad leadership.





The former Premier urged his..



