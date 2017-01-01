RAILA sends UHURU a chilling message revealing what will happen to Kenya if he steals

Thursday, January 26, 2017 - Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has warned President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Deputy, William Ruto, never to attempt to steal elections in August.





Speaking yesterday, Raila warned that Kenya will burn and blood will be shed if Uhuru rigs him again because he won’t accept and move on this time round.





He warned the National Intelligence Service (NIS) to stop interfering with the ongoing voter registration exercise by registering foreigners to vote for Jubilee because things will be bad in August.





“NIS is the one being used to steal votes. They used it in 2013. The KDF, police and civil servants are now enlisted in the same. But we want to warn them this time round, things will be bad in Kenya if Uhuru steals a single vote in August,” Raila warned.





The Kenyan DAILY POST