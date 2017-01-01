RAILA reduced to a zombie after feeling the warmth of a S£XY “yellow yellow” LADY (PHOTO).Entertainment News, Featured Articles 09:35
Tuesday, 17 January 2017 - Former Prime Minister and CORD leader, Raila Odinga, seems to be aging gracefully.
When he gets a chance, he steals the show with hot mamacitas.
A photo of the aging opposition leader enjoying the warmth of hot “quail” has surfaced online.
“Baba” was nearly reduced to a zombie after coming to contact with this beauty.
See photo in the next page
Page 1 2