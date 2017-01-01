RAILA panics as he desperately runs to make things right after MUDAVADI’s installation

Thursday January 5, 2017 - Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga held a series of meetings yesterday with Western Kenya leaders in a bid to remain politically relevant in the region following the installation of Amani National Congress (ANC) leader, Musalia Mudavadi, as the undisputed Luhya political kingpin last week.





Raila held meetings with Bungoma Senator Moses Wetangula to plan for the 2017 polls.





The meeting came hours after Mudavadi secretly met with Mombasa Governor Ali Hassan Joho, who is..



