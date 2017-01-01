RAILA ODINGA’s NASA begins to crumble 24 hours after its formation - KANU is already out.

Thursday January 12, 2017 - Barely a day after opposition leaders converged at the Bomas of Kenya and pledged to unite ahead of the August 8 th poll, KANU has distanced itself from the move saying it was not part of the National Super Alliance (NASA).





The opposition leaders led by ODM party leader, Raila Odinga, Wiper Democratic Movement party leader, Kalonzo Musyoka, Ford Kenya party leader, Moses Wetangula, and KANU Secretary General, Nick Salat, pledged for the first time to remain united in a strategic effort to unset President Uhuru Kenyatta.





In a historic unity bid reminiscent of the..



