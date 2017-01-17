RAILA ODINGA’s CORD asks DPP to prosecute DUALE for attacking Judge ODUNGA.

Tuesday January 17, 2017 - Coalition for Reforms and Democracy (CORD) leaders have asked the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions to prosecute Leader of Majori ty in Parliament, Aden Duale, for attacking Judge George Odunga.





Through their lawyer, Apollo Mboya, CORD leaders say if the DPP does not prosecute Duale within seven days, they will take things into their own hands and institute private prosecution against him.





Last month, Duale, who was speaking outside Parliament Buildings, threatened to table a motion in Parliament to..



