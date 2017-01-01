RAILA ODINGA says the Star’s Opinion Polls are funded by UHURU! I will win by a landslide.

Tuesday January 17, 2017 - CORD leader, Raila Odinga, has dismissed a poll by The Star newspaper which revealed that President Uhuru Kenyatta will beat him with 54 percent in this year's General Elections.





In a statement issued by his Communication Director, Philip Etale, Raila said the polls are being sponsored by the current regime as a "diversionary tactic whenever they are in a crisis".





Raila stated that the poll's sampling procedure was suspect because it was done in Counties that largely support Jubilee.





“The sampling is...



