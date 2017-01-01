RAILA ODINGA is a tribalist who loves shedding blood in every election - UHURU says.

Thursday January 26, 2017 - President Uhuru Kenyatta has termed CORD leader, Raila Odinga, as a tribalist who loves shedding innocent blood.





Speaking in Siakago, Embu County, on Wednesday , and Uhuru also termed Raila Odinga as a violent politician who does not love peace.





“The Opposition is led by a tribalist who doesn’t like peace. Who is this he claims wants to steal elections? We are winning fair and square,” Uhuru said.





Uhuru was mobilizing Embu residents to register in masses. He pledged not to allow destruction of property and loss of life due to post election outcome.





“I will not allow anyone in Kenya to lose their lives or property because of elections again. The Government will legally deal with leaders planning to cause chaos,” he said.





However, Raila Odinga dismissed the President’s threats and said he was ready to be jailed.





“I have stayed in jail for nine years. I am not, and cannot, be intimidated by such threats,” said Raila.



