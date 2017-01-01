RAILA ODINGA is now minced meat in 2017 as Senate backs manual backup in 2017 polls.

Friday January 6, 2017 - The dream of CORD leader, Raila Odinga, of occupying State House in 2017 was dealt a major blow on Thursday after the Senate allowed the use of a manual backup in case of the electronic system collapses in 2017 polls.





In the Senate, Jubilee Senators outvoted their CORD counterparts 24 to 19 after a heated debate that extended past 8pm to pass the amendments through the second reading.





The Joint Committee of the Senate that had been tasked to carry out public hearings on the Bill also failed to agree on...



