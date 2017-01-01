RAILA ODINGA is now minced meat in 2017 as Senate backs manual backup in 2017 polls.

..whether the electoral agency should use manual backup or not, leading to a vote.





Jubilee members in the committee carried the day with 10 votes to agree with that national assembly against six votes by their CORD counterparts.





However in the report that was passed by the Senate, there was a consensus between CORD and Jubilee that the use of technology in elections should be used in the August 8 th General Elections and that a back up mechanism would only be triggered where there was a failure in technology in exceptional cases.





This is a big blow to Raila Odinga who was insisting that a manual back up will allow Jubilee mandarins to steal the election the way they stole in the 2013 polls.





