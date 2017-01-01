RAILA ODINGA is minced meat! See who has been selected as IEBC Vice Chairperson

Thursday January 26, 2017 - Consolata Nkatha Bucha Maina has been picked to be the next Vice Chairperson of the new Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC).





Nkatha was elected by fellow commissioners to deputize Wafula Chebukati in accordance with the gender rule as anchored in the Constitution of Kenya 2010.





She holds a Master of Business Administration degree from University of Melbourne Australia, Master of Science in Public Relations from University of Sterling in Scotland and Diploma in Public Relations.





Before her appointment as IEBC commissioner and now Vice Chair, Nkatha worked in Australia until last year when she returned to Kenya.





Her appointment as IEBC commissioner and Vice Chair comes amid controversy surrounding her academic qualifications after it emerged that she does not have a university degree.





Parliamentary committee on Justice and Legal Affairs was divided right in the middle during her vetting with the Opposition MPs having rejected her credentials.





The Kenyan DAILY POST