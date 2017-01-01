RAILA ODINGA is a master of resurrecting dead voters! See how he was exposed by KRIEGLER

..vote for a certain presidential candidate, among others forms of irregularities.





Kriegler said six constituencies recorded more than 94 per cent voter turnout during the elections.





Bondo, Raila’s home and Kisumu Rural Constituencies had a record 102 per cent voter turnout.





Karachuonyo had 94 per cent, Rangwe 93, Nyatike 95 and Mbita 95 percent.





Mr Benjamin Tolo, who was a PNU point man in the province and a parliamentary candidate for Kisumu Town East, said election irregularities were rampant in the area.





Kriegler’s report further revealed that 1.2 million dead registered voters cast their votes in the region.





"In some areas, voter turnout was 100 per cent, this clearly suggests ballot stuffing, which requires collusion between polling station staff and agents," Kriegler said in the report.





