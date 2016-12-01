RAILA ODINGA is a master of resurrecting dead voters! See how he was exposed by KRIEGLER

Monday January 2, 2017 - CORD leader, Raila Odinga, has a extensive knowledge about dead people voting in 2017 hence his noise of rejecting manual voting and transmission of results in the poll.





Raila knows this well because according to the Kriegler Commission's findings, Raila was the chief architect of dead people voting in the disputed 2007-08 elections.





According to the Krieglier report, Raila Odinga’s Nyanza region experienced cases of massive rigging in the Presidential elections during the 2007 General Elections.





Kriegler said the rigging ranged from deceased voters casting their votes, polling station staff colluding with agents to mark ballot papers of those who did not turn up to vote and illiterate people being guided to..



