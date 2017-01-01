RAILA ODINGA is finished - See the numbers of ‘UHURU/ RUTO’s voters’ in Diaspora

Tuesday, January 31, 2017 - ODM’s Director of Elections, Junet Mohamed, urged the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to suspend the registration of voters in Diaspora until the Ministry of Foreign Affairs tells Kenyans the number of voters in the Diaspora.





According to Junet, the Ministry is still holding onto data requested by IEBC and claimed that this is another rigging plan by the Jubilee Government.





“We cannot be part of...



