RAILA ODINGA is finished - See the numbers of ‘UHURU/ RUTO’s voters’ in Diaspora

..political manipulation.”





“The Ministry talks of three million voters while the actual figure is 100, 000,” Junet said.





He added that the Kenyan Government was registering illegal immigrants in the US and issuing them with passports.





Junet also questioned the reason behind the extension of a contract for Kenya’s Ambassador to the US, Robinson Njeru Githae, by three years.





He claimed Githae is being used by the Jubilee Government to rig the Diaspora voters in favour of President Uhuru Kenyatta.





